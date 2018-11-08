Look: Jordan Reed's loving girlfriend Danielle Newsome explains relationship with Redskins TE

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed, when healthy, is one of the best players at his position. As a former basketball player, Reed excels at winning one-on-one matchups, and has been known to expose opposing linebackers and safeties, which is why he often draws bracket coverage in the red zone, forcing Redskins quarterback Alex Smith to go elsewhere with the ball.

Reed’s athleticism is a big part of what makes him so effective, and his girlfriend Danielle Newsome appears to share that same trait as well. Newsome is in great shape herself. The two have a daughter, Jada, and they’ve been married, separated and are now back together as a couple. You can check out some photos of them below.