Le'Veon Belll hints at Steelers return in cryptic tweet during game

It appears that Le’Veon Bell is ready to return to the Steelers, and wants to take over the reins at running back.

Bell posted a tweet during the second half of Thursday’s Panthers-Steelers game, and he appeared to want the team to “pass the sticks” to him, which was essentially his way of thanking the team’s running backs for holding it down in his absence, as he prepares to return.

I think it’s safe to say, it’s time to pass the sticks…😎😎😎 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 9, 2018

It appears that Bell may be acting a bit delusional here, as second-year running back James Conner has been running extremely well this season. If Bell really believes he’ll just show up, sign his tender, and will regain the starting job immediately, then he’s probably mistaken. Given how the Steelers operate, Bell will likely have to earn the right to be the No. 1 back again, as his teammates and coaching staff aren’t going to just hand the reins back over to him.