Look: Alex Smith's beautiful wife is Redskins QB's good-luck charm

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has provided the team with the veteran leadership it desperately needed this season under center.

The team elected to trade for Smith, and so far, the move has been paying off. The Redskins are 5-3, and they sit atop the NFC East standings.

We know the success he’s had at quarterback, and Smith has been doing well off the field as well, as he married former Raiders cheerleader Elizabeth Barry in 2009. They have two children, and are enjoying life in the Washington D.C. area. Here are some photos of the two of them.