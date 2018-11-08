Look: Carson Wentz's beautiful wife Madison Oberg flashes great smile

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz nearly won the MVP Award last season, but a season-ending knee injury he suffered in December put an end to that campaign.

Still, all the wins he led his team to equated to the Eagles clinching the top seed in the NFC that year, which proved beneficial, as they hosted the conference championship game and destroyed the dome-friendly Vikings outdoors at Lincoln Financial Field.

It’s safe to say 2018 has been pretty great for Wentz, as he saw his team win a Super Bowl back in February, and he also married his longtime girlfriend Madison Oberg back in July.

Here are some more photos of the two of them.