Rockets-Thunder preview: How to watch live stream online, prediction, analysis

Two of the most disappointing teams of the season so far will square off on Thursday night, in what features to be an extremely entertaining matchup.

The Rockets and Thunder will battle it out at Chesapeake Energy Arena, with James Harden, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook and Paul George front and center. Both teams got off to abysmal starts, but they’re getting back on track. The Thunder lost their first four games of the season, but they’ve won six straight. As for the Rockets, they were 1-5, but have managed to win three straight on the road.

It will really come down to which team shoots better from the perimeter. Both teams are solid on the glass, and we don’t see either having a huge rebounding edge. If the Rockets get hot from three-point range, we believe they’ll find a way to squeak out a road win. If not, then the Thunder may have the advantage, especially if Westbrook has one of his MVP-caliber games.

This game features a number of prolific scorers, and while both teams like to get after it on the defensive end, we believe offense will win out, and plenty of points will be scored. The tempo will be there, so make sure to tune in to this Western Conference battle.

Rockets-Thunder Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 8

Time: 8 p.m. EST/1 a.m. BST (Friday, Nov. 9)

Live Stream to Watch Online: NBA League Pass

TV Info: TNT (U.S.)

Where to bet legally on Timberwolves-Lakers in USA: These are two of the most entertaining teams in the Western Conference, so we anticipate a lot of betting action. If looking to wager on it, check out this informational website (which has great horse racing tips as well).

Prediction: Rockets, 115, Thunder 110