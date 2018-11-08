MMA Manifesto

State of the Flyweights - Where Are They Going?

SACRAMENTO, CA – DECEMBER 14: Demetrious Johnson reacts to his victory over Joseph Benavidez in their flyweight championship bout during the UFC on FOX event at Sleep Train Arena on December 14, 2013 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

 

When the news of Demetrious Johnson being traded to ONE Championship hit, most flyweights had to be concerned. There was already rumor of their division being dissolved and the loss of their long-time champion only seemed to escalate those discussions.

With these discussions coming to fruition, you may be asking yourself what is to become of your favorite flyweight. Luckily, MMA-Manifesto has you covered there.

**All UFC records include all Endeavor owned entities**

Marco Beltran – (9-6, 3-3 UFC)

Joseph Benavidez – (25-5, 17-5 UFC)

Ryan Benoit – (10-5, 3-3 UFC)

Magomed Bibulatov – (14-1, 1-1 UFC)

Ray Borg – (11-3, 5-3 UFC)

Jarred Brooks – (14-2, 2-2 UFC)**RELEASED OUTRIGHT (via Periscope)** 

Henry Cejudo – (13-2, 7-2 UFC)**RUMORED FIGHT AT 135LBS**

Mark de la Rosa – (10-1, 1-1 UFC)

Tim Elliot – (15-8-1, 4-6 UFC)

Deiveson Figueiredo – (15-0, 4-0 UFC)

Jussier Formiga – (22-5, 8-4 UFC)

Elias Garcia – (10-1, 1-1 UFC)

Naoki Inoue – (11-1, 1-1 UFC)

Demetrious Johnson – (27-3-1, 17-3-1)**TRADED TO ONE FC**

Ashkan Mokhtarian – (13-3, 0-2 UFC)

John Moraga – (19-7, 8-6 UFC)

Joseph Morales – (9-1, 1-1 UFC)

Brandon Moreno – (14-5, 3-2 UFC)

Ben Nguyen – (16-7, 4-2 UFC)

Matheus Nicolau – (13-2-1, 3-1 UFC)

Said Nurmagomedov – (12-1, 1-0 UFC)

Dustin Ortiz – (19-7, 8-5 UFC)

Alexandre Pantoja – (19-3, 3-1 UFC)

Alex Perez – (21-4, 3-0 UFC)

Wilson Reis – (22-9, 6-5 UFC)

Joby Sanchez – (11-2, 1-3 UFC)

Roberto Sanchez – (8-2, 1-2 UFC)

Hector Sandoval – (14-4, 2-2 UFC)

Ulka Sasaki – (21-5-2, 4-4 UFC)

Matt Schnell – (11-4, 2-2 UFC)

Justin Scoggins – (11-5, 4-5 UFC)**RELEASED OUTRIGHT (via Twitter)**

Sergio Pettis – (17-4, 8-4 UFC)

Eric Shelton – (11-5, 1-3 UFC)

Jose Torres – (8-1, 1-1 UFC)**RELEASED OUTRIGHT (via Twitter)**

