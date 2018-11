Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, CA

Super Welterweights

Jesus Soto Karass vs. Neeco Macias — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Chicago State at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Nicholls State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Hiwasee at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

SUNY Canton at Cornell — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Assemblies of God at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Southwestern (LA) at Sam Houston State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Illinois — BTN Plus, 8 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Iowa — BTN Plus, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Buena Vista at Drake — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Maine at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show —Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

St. Francis (PA) at Baylor — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Duquense at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

North Carolina Central at Bethune-Cookman — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

UMass at Providence — Eleven Sports/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Santa Clara at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Boise State — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Classic, Mayakoba Resort (El Camaleon Golf Club), Playa del Carmen, Mexico

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA, ian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan Island, Communist China

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC’s Greatest Fights: Edgar vs. Maynard 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 223: Khabib vs. Iaquinta — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinals: Leg 2

Seattle vs. Portland — FS1/TSN5/TVA Sports, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Oklahoma City — TNT/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Portland — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Golden State — TNT/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 pµ.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Thursday Night Football, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 8:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

TNF First Look — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff live from Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Fox NFL Thursday — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Postgame Show — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Arizona at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston — Sportsnet Pacific/NESN, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal — MSG Western New York/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Tampa Bay — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago — Fox Sports Carolinas/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Estadio António Coimbra da Mota, Estoril, Portugal

Portugal vs. United States — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

USL Cup

Louisvile City FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC: UEFA Nations League Match Week Preview — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Veterans Day Special — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Maravich — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Sweat Solution — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

USTA Women’s Pro Circuit

Red Rock Pro Open, Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas, NV

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Matchday 4

Group D, Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğl Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Fenerbahçe vs. RSC Anderlecht — Univision Deportes, 10:30 a.m.

Group J, Trud Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia

FC Krasnodar vs. Standard de Liege — Galavision, 12:30 p.m.

Group L, Borisov-Arena, Borisov, Barysaw, Belarus

FC BATE vs. Chelsea — UniMás, 12:30 p.m.

Group G, Allianz Stadium, Hütteldorf, Austria

SK Rapid Wien vs. Villarreal — Univision Deportes, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Zurich — Galavision, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP — UniMás, 2:50 p.m.

Group F, Estadio Benito Villamarín, Spain

Real Betis vs. AC Milan — Univision Deportes, 2:50 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Magazine — Univision Deportes, 9:30 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/UniMás, noon

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.