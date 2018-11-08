TJ Watt forces Cam Newton into awful INT for TD (Video)

Steelers linebacker TJ Watt made his presence felt right out of the gate and helped his team get out to an early lead in Thursday’s game against the Panthers.

Watt came flying off the edge on the first play of a Panthers’ drive just five minutes into the game, and he grabbed hold of quarterback Cam Newton. The result of the play might have been a safety, but it actually ended up turning out worse, as Newton floated the ball into coverage. Linebacker Vince Williams picked it off and took it to the house for the touchdown.

Newton probably should’ve just taken the sack there.