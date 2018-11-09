Dez Bryant addresses Achilles injury on Twitter, calls it a 'test'

Saints receiver Dez Bryant’s tenure in New Orleans sure didn’t last long.
Bryant signed with the team earlier in the week, but he reportedly tore his Achilles on the final day of practice on Friday.
That’s just brutal, as Bryant didn’t even get to play in a game with his new team (although he wasn’t expected to suit up for Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals). Still, Dez spent the last few months getting into shape, only to have it all taken away from him on Friday. He addressed the injury on Twitter, calling it the “ultimate test.”
Bryant is spot-on there, as it is the “ultimate test.” It’s highly unlikely that he’ll play in the NFL again, as recovery will take at least a year, and he’s already 30 years of age. Either way, we wish him the best of luck in his recovery.
