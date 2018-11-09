Dez Bryant addresses Achilles injury on Twitter, calls it a 'test'

Saints receiver Dez Bryant’s tenure in New Orleans sure didn’t last long.

Bryant signed with the team earlier in the week, but he reportedly tore his Achilles on the final day of practice on Friday.

Saints fear WR Dez Bryant tore his Achilles on the last play of practice today, as @nflnetwork also reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2018

That’s just brutal, as Bryant didn’t even get to play in a game with his new team (although he wasn’t expected to suit up for Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals). Still, Dez spent the last few months getting into shape, only to have it all taken away from him on Friday. He addressed the injury on Twitter, calling it the “ultimate test.”

Things was just starting to heat up for me… I won’t question the man upstairs… this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

Bryant is spot-on there, as it is the “ultimate test.” It’s highly unlikely that he’ll play in the NFL again, as recovery will take at least a year, and he’s already 30 years of age. Either way, we wish him the best of luck in his recovery.