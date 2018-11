Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Japan All-Star Series, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

MLB All-Stars vs. Yomiuri Giants — MLB Network, 4:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 11

Hannover 96 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS2, 2:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemana — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

BundesGol — Univision Deportes, 4:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Best of October — FS2, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Armed Forces Classic, Fort Bragg, NC

Arkansas vs. Texas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Communist China Game, Baoshan Sports Center, Shanghai, Communist China

Cal vs. Yale — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Veterans Classic, Alumni Hall, United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Providence vs. Wichita State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Maryland at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Drexel at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Antelope Valley at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at St. John’s — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Farleigh Dickinson at Rutgers — BTN Plus, 7 p.m.

Stanford at North Carolina-Wilmington — CAA.TV, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Elon — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Temple — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Piedmont at Mercer — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

American at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

DeSales at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Richmond — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UMass — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Boston University — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Florida at Penn State — BTN Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Hofstra — CAA.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Samford — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Campbell — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at St. Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Montana State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Albany at Iona — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Robert Morris at Missouri State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Binghamton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rice at Penn — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Kansas State — Fox Sports Kansas City/ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Furman at Loyola (Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN3, 8 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Net, 8:30 p.m.

Savannah State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at West Virginia — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Radford — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 9 p.m.

Hartford at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

McNeese State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Bethesda at Weber State — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Colorado College at Northern Colorado — Pluto TV, 9 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 9 p.m.

Washington at Auburn — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at BYU — BYUtv, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Nevada — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Simpson at Sacramento State — Pluto TV, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Cal-Riverside at BYU — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

College Football

Louisville at Syracuse — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fresno State at Boise State — ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

UConn at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Big Ten Tournament

Semifinals, Grand Park Sports Complex, Westfield, IN

Indiana vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

Semifinals, Ridley Athletic Complex, Loyola University Maryland, Baltimore, MD

Army vs. Loyola (MD) — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Colgate vs. Lehigh — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round, McAlister Field, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

USC vs. Long Beach State University — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4:30 p.m.

1st Round, Mike A. Myers Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Texas vs. Virginia Tech — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Curling

Curling Night in America, Chaska Curling Center, Chaska, MN

United States vs. Italy (mixed doubles) — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (delayed from 8/27-29)

Drag Racing

NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Ponoma, Ponoma, CA

Friday Nitro Live — FS1, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

Grand Prix of Brazil, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Sâo Paulo, SP, Brazil

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 7:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 11:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

PGA Tour

Mayakoba Golf Classic, Mayakoba Resort (El Camaleon Golf Club), Playa del Carmen, Mexico

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan Island, Communist China

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Ligue 1

Lille vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night, Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez, Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Weigh-In — FS1, 7 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 53, Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

LFA Interim Flyweight Championship

Brandon Royval vs. Casey Kenney — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Tuff-N-Uff: Future Stars of MMA — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs: Round of 8

Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

1st Practice — FS2, 10:30 a.m.

Final Practice — FS2, noon

Qualifying — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup: Phoenix — FS1, 8 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Round of 8

Can-Am 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

1st Practice — NBCSN, 1:30 pm..

Qualifying — NBCSN, 7 p.m,

Xfinity Series Playoffs: Round of 8

The Race That Runs for 200 Miles and Has Four Left Turns, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, AZ

1st Practice — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando — NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver — YES/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Boston at Utah — ESPN/TSN2/NBC Sports Boston/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento — Fox Sports North Plus/NBC Sports California Plus, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Kyle Brandt Football Experience — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Pick’Em — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Bill Cowher: A Football Life — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Washington — Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto — MSG Plus/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Detroit — MSG Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg — Altitude 2/TSN3, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Trabzonspor AS — beIN Sports, 11:55 a.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)