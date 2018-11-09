Henry Cejudo Expected to Defend Title Against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 233

MMA Manifesto

August 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cody Garbrandt falls after being hit by TJ Dillashaw during UFC 227 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

 

Well this is certainly odd.  No, it’s not odd that Henry Cejudo is fighting T.J. Dillashaw next – that was pretty much expected to happen.  But instead of the two clashing for Dillashaw’s bantamweight belt, they will instead be fighting at 125 pounds for Cejudo’s strap.

This comes a day after it was leaked out that the UFC is shuttering its flyweight division.  Very strange.  But, then again, the UFC does get quite upset when news leaks out before they get to announce it, so it wouldn’t be below them to do this to spite everyone.

Regardless, Cejudo vs Dillashaw is expected to go down at UFC 233 on January 6th (first reported by Combate) in Anaheim, California.  It’ll be the second-straight PPV that will have a champ vs champ fight (UFC 232 has Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes).

 

