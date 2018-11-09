J.P. Ricciardi Is Leaving New York Mets' Front Office

One of the New York Mets’ many assistant General Managers is moving on. J.P. Ricciardi, who had been with the Mets since being hired by Sandy Alderson in 2010, is going to depart the organization by the end of the year, MetsBlog.com reports. Mets’ COO Jeff Wilpon issued the following statement to address Ricciardi’s exit:

Ricciardi’s exit was expected, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today has pegged the Oakland A’s as a potential landing spot. The Mets’ front office is going through some transition with Brodie Van Wagenen replacing Alderson as GM and Ruben Amaro Jr transitioning from first base coach back to an advisory role. Omar Minaya and Terry Collins are remaining with the organization while the future of John Ricco remains up in the air at this time.