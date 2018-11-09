Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jose Lobaton

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher Jose Lobaton.

Player Review: Jose Lobaton

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 39 Games, 132 At Bats, .348 Batting Average, 46 Hits, 9 Doubles, 8 Home Runs, 27 RBI’s, 22 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, 1.029 OPS

Major Leagues: 22 Games, 49 At Bats, .143 Batting Average, 7 Hits, 2 Doubles, 1 Triple, 4 RBI’s, 3 Runs Scored, .470 OPS

Story: After spending the past four years with the Washington Nationals, Jose Lobaton signed a minor league deal with the Mets last December. Lobaton failed to make the team out of spring training and started the season in AAA, but injuries to Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki forced the Mets to turn to the veteran to be their temporary started. The Lobaton era got off to a rocking start when he tripled in his first at bat to help the Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers on April 13th, but he quickly fell into an offensive slump. The woes of Lobaton and Tomas Nido forced the Mets to trade for Devin Mesoraco, effectively ending Lobaton’s reign as the starter. Lobaton then spent the rest of the year on the Las Vegas shuttle, getting designated for assignment and recalled on two separate occasions before landing on the minor league disabled list with a hamstring injury that cost him a month. After he recovered, Lobaton was added to the big league roster in September to give the Mets another catcher with Mesoraco battling an elbow injury. Lobaton rarely played down the stretch as the Mets gave most of the regular at bats to Plawecki.

Grade: D

The only reason Lobaton got a D is because the fact he tripled in his first at bat as a Met is noteworthy. Other than that, Lobaton’s lack of production can be symbolically represented by the fact that his on base percentage (.246) was higher than his slugging percentage (.224), which is never a good thing.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2019 Role: None

Lobaton declared for free agency after the season and there is no shot the Mets are interested in a reunion. The Mets are going to look to invest in a starting catcher in free agency, and if they want a veteran catcher in AAA they will find another guy who fits the profile besides Lobaton.

