MLB rumors: Yankees, Indians discussed trade for Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco

It’s no secret that the Yankees are looking to upgrade their starting rotation, and they’ll likely do exactly that during the MLB’s Winter Meetings, via trade.

The Sonny Gray move was an absolute disaster, and the team will be moving on from him in the future. That leaves a big void that the team will need to fill with at least one starter, and if they’re looking to make a World Series run — then maybe two.

Apparently, the Yankees have already spoken with the Indians about a potential trade for Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco — or both.

NYY met with Indians about Kluber and Carrasco at gm meetings, and via @Ken_Rosenthal has now talked to Seattle https://t.co/EHOXdtlHiT — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 9, 2018

The reference to Seattle is for James Paxton, whom the Yankees have also inquired about.

It will be interesting who the club ends up acquiring, and how much better the rotation looks next season. Looking at Luis Severino-Kluber-Paxton or Severino-Carrasco-Paxton would immediately make the Yankees a World Series contender again, and they’ll need all they can get, given the arms race in the AL East, with the Red Sox looking nearly unbeatable.