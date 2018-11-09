Online Gambling in the Netherlands

As the gambling industry has shown an exponential increase since the last few decades, many nations wish to quicken their economic growth rate through this sector. One of these countries that have been running gambling products and services is the Netherlands. It is widely known by its number of gambling fans because half a million Dutch players spend much time gambling on the internet each year. The Netherlands is popular to release one of the old gambling activities in the world. In fact, the Dutch national lottery has operated since 1726 and has still diverted millions of people there. Nonetheless, the strict online gambling laws in this location do not permit the local operators to grow their businesses. The leader has been searching for the most effective way to safeguard players and keep the various profits generated by the gaming activities. Gambling online is still illegal there until a proposed law will change everything. This article provides online gambling information in the Netherlands.

Gambling Regulations in the Netherland

Established in 2012, the College van Toezicht op Kansspelen or Dutch Gambling Authority (DGA) is an independent entity which has the main role to keep gambling fair and safe. The DGA is responsible for the prevention of illegal gambling, criminal activities connected to gambling, and misleading advertisements. Like every regulatory body in the world, this local commission is very strict when it comes protecting the gamers’ benefits. The safety and the stability of the vulnerable players is also the priority of this controller and they will not hesitate to apply sanctions to the operators that violate the rules.

Hope for a Better Future

The Bill on remote gambling was elaborated in 2014 but it has not yet adopted by the State Senate. This measure constitutes the basis of the system permitting the Dutch gamers to take part in various gambling online activities in a safe and secure way. Unfortunately, both the operators and the fans are still waiting for this new act. Today, the players have access to the foreign online gambling sites and almost the world’s leading companies work there though they face heavy taxes. Therefore, the gamblers are able to find the online casino Nederland betrouwbaar on their choice. However, there are many land-based casinos in this European nation that are run by the Holland Casino Group. These 14 casino venues are obviously the profits of the Dutch only. To the great hope of the players, a new and enhanced measure on online gambling will be signed on January 1, 2019. This new bill will improve the online gambling industry in this country.

Popular Casinos

As already mentioned above, Holland Casino is the state monopoly operator that has run 14 casinos throughout the Netherlands. These gaming houses are located in some major cities such as Rotterdam, cosmopolitan Amsterdam, Nijmegen, and Eindhoven. They offer a wide variety of casino games as well as a lot of opportunities to win huge prizes. The fans of the slot machines won’t be disappointed as het casino in Nederland have over 300 slot machines in which the gamblers can gain interesting payouts. Concerning the game portfolio in most of the casinos, all of them are exciting including Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, Punto Banco, and many other appealing games.

As for the Dutch online casinos, the wide range of internet casinos will blow your mind with the limitless selection of choices. Many foreign online gaming operators provide services to Dutch gamers. Since there is high competition in this sector, various operators do anything to attract the players. In order to find the reliable online casino, or online casino Nederland betrouwbaar, as they say in the Netherlands, the customers should check its licensing and regulation, banking options, the game portfolio, and the quality of the customer service.