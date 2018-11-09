The Betting Window for November 9-11

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford Nuggets tickets and wind up hilariously trolling Kyrie Irving in the process!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Krzysztof Glowacki -110 over Maksim Vlasov ($25)

Oleksandr Usyk -800 over Tony Bellew ($40)

Mike Perry -225 over Donald Cerrone ($20)

Beneil Dariush -145 over Thiago Moises ($10)

Germaine De Randamie -190 over Raquel Pennington ($5)

Glowacki’s only loss is to Oleksandr Usyk, meanwhile, Vlasov has exactly zero (0) notable wins and has lost each time he attempted even a modern step-up.

I’d gladly put money on Usyk to battle a speeding Amtrak at this point.

Last Week: $-29.12

Year To Date: $-154.93

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.