The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Nov 9/18

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 34 (out of 40) points



Record: 45-6-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-MacDonald)

Next Fight: TBA

Mousasi put a beating on Rory Mac, proving he is indeed the best non-UFC fighter out there.

2) (2) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 33 points

Record: 26-5

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: vs Fedor Emelianenko – Bellator 214 – Jan 26th

Darth will be looking to add the Bellator heavyweight strap to his collection very soon. One more win to go.

3) (NR) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 30 points

Record: 27-3-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)

Next Fight: TBA It’s going to be odd seeing Mighty Mouse compete outside of the octagon.

4) (3) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 25 points

Record: 20-5

Last Five Fights: 2-3

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)

Next Fight: vs Jon Fitch – TBA

Middleweight didn’t quite work out as planned for Rory MacDonald.

5) (tied) (NR) Eddie Alvarez – ONE Championship Lightweight – 17 points



Record: 29-6, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 2-2, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Chandler, L-Chandler)

Next Fight: TBA

The Underground King is off to conquer yet another MMA organization.

5) (tied) (5) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Bantamweight Champion – 17 points

Record: 25-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)

Next Fight: TBA Supernova has been absolutely on fire since leaving the UFC – seven-straight wins, all a weight class above his natural one. 7) (tied) (6) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 13 points Record: 19-4, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)

Next Fight: vs Vadim Nemkov – Bellator 209 – Nov 15th Mr. Wonderful ran his winning streak to two after head-kicking Linton Vassell in London.

7) (tied) (7) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 13 points

Record: 19-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over eight years now.

9) (9) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight – 11 points

Record: 30-7

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)

Next Fight: vs Andrey Koreshkov – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th

Lima is on to the semi-finals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament.

10) (8) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight – 9 points

Record: 18-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Alvarez, W-Alvarez)

Next Fight: vs Brent Primus – Bellator 212 – Dec 14th

Finally Chandler gets another shot at Primus.

Dropped off: (9) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, (9) Jon Fitch

Bubbling under: Jon Fitch, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Lyoto Machida, Kevin Belingon