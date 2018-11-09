The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Nov 9/18

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 34 (out of 40) points
Record: 45-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA
Mousasi put a beating on Rory Mac, proving he is indeed the best non-UFC fighter out there.
2) (2) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 33 points
Record: 26-5
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: vs Fedor Emelianenko – Bellator 214 – Jan 26th
3) (NR) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 30 points
Record: 27-3-1
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: TBA
It’s going to be odd seeing Mighty Mouse compete outside of the octagon.
4) (3) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 25 points
Record: 20-5
Last Five Fights: 2-3
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs Jon Fitch – TBA
Middleweight didn’t quite work out as planned for Rory MacDonald.
5) (tied) (NR) Eddie Alvarez – ONE Championship Lightweight – 17 points
Record: 29-6, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 2-2, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Chandler, L-Chandler)
Next Fight: TBA
The Underground King is off to conquer yet another MMA organization.
Record: 25-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
Next Fight: TBA
Supernova has been absolutely on fire since leaving the UFC – seven-straight wins, all a weight class above his natural one.
7) (tied) (6) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 13 points
Record: 19-4, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: vs Vadim Nemkov – Bellator 209 – Nov 15th
Mr. Wonderful ran his winning streak to two after head-kicking Linton Vassell in London.
7) (tied) (7) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 13 points
Record: 19-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over eight years now.
Record: 30-7
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)
Next Fight: vs Andrey Koreshkov – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th
Lima is on to the semi-finals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament.
Record: 18-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Alvarez, W-Alvarez)
Next Fight: vs Brent Primus – Bellator 212 – Dec 14th
Finally Chandler gets another shot at Primus.
Bubbling under: Jon Fitch, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Lyoto Machida, Kevin Belingon
Comments