The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Nov 9/18

The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Nov 9/18

The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Nov 9/18

SACRAMENTO, CA – DECEMBER 14: Demetrious Johnson reacts to his victory over Joseph Benavidez in their flyweight championship bout during the UFC on FOX event at Sleep Train Arena on December 14, 2013 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

 

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today.  Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class.  Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald and Ricky Leone.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

 

1) (Last Ranking – 1)   Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 34 (out of 40) points

Oct 20, 2017; Uncasville, CT, USA; Gegard Mousasi (red gloves) before fighting Alexander Shlemenko (blue gloves) during Bellator 185 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports


Record: 45-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-MacDonald)
Next Fight: TBA

Mousasi put a beating on Rory Mac, proving he is indeed the best non-UFC fighter out there.

 

2) (2) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 33 points
          Record: 26-5
          Last Five Fights: 5-0
          Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
          Next Fight: vs Fedor Emelianenko – Bellator 214 – Jan 26th

Darth will be looking to add the Bellator heavyweight strap to his collection very soon.  One more win to go.

3) (NR)  Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 30 points
          Record: 27-3-1
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)
Next Fight: TBA

It’s going to be odd seeing Mighty Mouse compete outside of the octagon.

 

4) (3)  Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 25 points
          Record: 20-5
          Last Five Fights: 2-3
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs Jon Fitch – TBA

Middleweight didn’t quite work out as planned for Rory MacDonald.

 

5) (tied) (NR) Eddie Alvarez – ONE Championship Lightweight – 17 points

Dec 2, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) fights Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports


          Record: 29-6, 1 NC
          Last Five Fights: 2-2, 1 NC
          Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (W-Chandler, L-Chandler)
          Next Fight: TBA

The Underground King is off to conquer yet another MMA organization.

 

5) (tied) (5) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Bantamweight Champion – 17 points
                   Record: 25-2
                   Last Five Fights: 5-0
                   Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)
                   Next Fight: TBA

Supernova has been absolutely on fire since leaving the UFC – seven-straight wins, all a weight class above his natural one.

 

7) (tied) (6)   Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 13 points

May 25, 2018; London, UK; Phil Davis (red) reacts to fight against Linton Vassell (blue) at SSE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

            Record: 19-4, 1 NC
            Last Five Fights: 4-1
            Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
            Next Fight: vs Vadim Nemkov – Bellator 209 – Nov 15th

Mr. Wonderful ran his winning streak to two after head-kicking Linton Vassell in London.

 

7) (tied) (7) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 13 points
                    Record: 19-0
                    Last Five Fights: 5-0
                    Record vs Top 10: 0-0
                    Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over eight years now.

 

9) (9) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight – 11 points
          Record: 30-7
          Last Five Fights: 4-1
          Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)
          Next Fight: vs Andrey Koreshkov – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th

Lima is on to the semi-finals of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament.

 

10) (8) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight – 9 points
             Record: 18-4
             Last Five Fights: 4-1
             Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Alvarez, W-Alvarez)
             Next Fight: vs Brent Primus – Bellator 212 – Dec 14th

Finally Chandler gets another shot at Primus.

                     

Dropped off: (9) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, (9) Jon Fitch

Bubbling under: Jon Fitch, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Lyoto Machida, Kevin Belingon

 

