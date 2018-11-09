Watch: Hawks hilariously prank Trae Young for rookie hazing

Trae Young got the rookie hazing treatment on Friday, and while it probably wasn’t fun for him, it was entertaining for us to watch.

Young was selected with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, so there are lofty expectations for the 20-year-old.

Earlier in the summer, the Hawks rookie took some of the money from his rookie contract and bought a brand-new Audi R8, which has an MSRP of $138,000. Young’s teammates used that vehicle to hilariously prank him on Friday, as they filled it with popcorn, much to his surprise. Jeremy Lin posted a video of it to his Instagram story on Friday.

Trae Young and the Hawks rookies got their cars popcorned 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/loP0lUeQkc — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 9, 2018

Young’s reaction was priceless.