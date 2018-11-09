Featured

Watch: Jazz fans boo Gordon Hayward before game

Watch: Jazz fans boo Gordon Hayward before game

Watch: Jazz fans boo Gordon Hayward before game

Gordon Hayward returned to Utah to suit up and play in his first game since being traded to the Celtics on Friday night, and Jazz fans at Vivint Smart Home Arena made it clear how they felt about it.

It was initially predicted that Hayward might receive a mixed reception from fans. However, it was quite clear how they felt, as they showered Hayward with boos when his game was called during pregame introductions,

It appears that Jazz fans still haven’t forgotten that Hayward requested to be traded away from the team, even though it happened over two years ago.

