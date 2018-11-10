NCAA

Brawl erupts at Baylor-Iowa State game after superman punch (Video)

Brawl erupts at Baylor-Iowa State game after superman punch (Video)

NCAA

Brawl erupts at Baylor-Iowa State game after superman punch (Video)

One of the craziest fights of the entire 2018 college football season broke out during Saturday’s game between Baylor and Iowa State, and it resulted in security guards actually having to rush onto the field to break it up.

It happened in the third quarter, when a shoving match took place at the end of a play, which isn’t anything out of the ordinary. What was, though, was Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts jumping over a ref and throwing a superman punch at Iowa State running back David Montgomery.

Here’s the entire sequence of events.

Both Roberts and Montgomery were ejected, and we can expect fines to come in the near future.

NCAA, Trending Now

Black Friday Deals

The Best Black Friday Deals - Click Here!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NCAA
Home