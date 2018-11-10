Brawl erupts at Baylor-Iowa State game after superman punch (Video)

One of the craziest fights of the entire 2018 college football season broke out during Saturday’s game between Baylor and Iowa State, and it resulted in security guards actually having to rush onto the field to break it up.

It happened in the third quarter, when a shoving match took place at the end of a play, which isn’t anything out of the ordinary. What was, though, was Baylor defensive end Greg Roberts jumping over a ref and throwing a superman punch at Iowa State running back David Montgomery.

Here’s the entire sequence of events.

Iowa State and Baylor were straight BRAWLING 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8mdBs8bSr1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 10, 2018

Both Roberts and Montgomery were ejected, and we can expect fines to come in the near future.