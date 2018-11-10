NBA

Caris LeVert daggers Nuggets with tough game-winning floater (Video)

NBA

Nets young star Caris LeVert is really beginning to develop into the player the team had always hoped he’d become.

LeVert was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 draft, and given that he’s really the only player capable of being a “closer” on the roster, it’s safe to say he’s been proving worthy of a first-round talent.

He showed that he has ice water in his veins during Friday’s game against the Nuggets, getting into the lane and daggering his opponents with a game-winning floater.

That shot warranted a high degree of difficulty, but LeVert absolutely drained it.

