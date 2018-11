Jaylen Brown vs Rudy Gobert might be the most polite rivalry in the NBA. The high-flying Celtics swingman and the Stifle Tower went toe-to-toe last night on a couple of plays.

In the 1st half, Gobert got the best of Brown. “Sortir cette merde d’ici!!!”

Gran bloqueo de Rudy Gobert 🚧 a Jaylen Brown. 😱 #TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/3INIREOJ4r — NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) November 10, 2018

In the 2nd half, Brown secured his revenge:

💪 Jaylen Brown, ligin en iyi savunmacılarından olan Rudy Gobert’i poster yaptı ! #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/5hGwjC25zI — Nba Merkezi (@nba_merkezi) November 10, 2018

I’d say Brown won the war but NBA big men never have the odds in their favor in these situations.

As usual, Twitter didn’t disappoint:

Jaylen Brown just made Rudy Gobert his son in such a short amount of time — Fultz SZN (8-5) (@YoungPhillyKing) November 10, 2018

Jaylen Brown just put his nuts in Rudy Gobert's grill #NBA #NBAPostgame — Tank87 🚚♊💰💸📲 (@nevergiveup901) November 10, 2018