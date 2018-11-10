UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez
Nov 10, 2018
Pepsi Center
Denver, Colorado
UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez Results
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights (five rounds):
‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung (14-4, #6 ranked featherweight)
Yair Rodriguez (11-2, #16 ranked featherweight)
Welterweights:
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (33-11, 1 NC, #18 ranked welterweight)
Mike Perry (12-3, #24 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Raquel Pennington (9-7, #6 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Germaine de Randamie (7-3, #4 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Beneil Dariush (14-4-1, #14 ranked lightweight)
Thiago Moises (10-2)
Women’s Strawweights:
Maycee Barber (4-0)
Hannah Cifers (8-2)
Lightweights:
Mike Trizano (8-0, #64 ranked lightweight)
Luis Pena (5-0, #52 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Strawweights:
Ashley Yoder (5-4, #31 ranked women’s strawweight)
Amanda Cooper (4-4, #12 ranked women’s strawweight)
Featherweights:
Chas Skelly (17-2, #14 ranked featherweight)
Bobby Moffett (12-3)
Lightweights:
Davi Ramos (8-2, #30 ranked lightweight)
John Gunther (7-1, #64 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Devonte Smith (8-1)**WINNER by KO (Punches) – Round 1 (:46)
Julian Erosa (22-6)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass -7:00 pm Eastern)
Flyweights:
Joseph Morales (9-1, #19 ranked flyweight)
Eric Shelton (11-5, #26 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)
Bantamweights:
Mark De La Rosa (10-1, #38 ranked bantamweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Joby Sanchez (11-3)
