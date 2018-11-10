Look: Justin Verlander, beautiful wife Kate Upton show off new baby girl

Astros

One of the hottest sports power couples just welcomed the newest addition to their family into the world.

Last year, just a few weeks after the Astros won the World Series, Astros ace Justin Verlander and his model girlfriend Kate Upton got married.

It was a bit different this go-around, as the Astros were eliminated in the playoffs by the Red Sox, but the two still had some huge news as it relates to their family. Upton and Verlander welcomed their first child (a daughter, Genevieve) into the world on Friday, apparently. She announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, via this post.

Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18

Genevieve is quite cute. Props to JV and Kate on the big news!

