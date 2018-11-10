Mark Dantonio's moronic decision to take safety doomed team (Video)

It’s a well-known fact that football teams need to sometimes just be content with punting the football and trusting their defense, when the situation calls for it.

Well, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio did neither on Saturday.

The Spartans found themselves in a defensive struggle in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes, trailing 7-6, but still seeing the contest well within reach. Michigan State was preparing to punt from the back of its end zone, when, for some reason, Dantonio had his team intentionally take a safety. The punter just let the ball go by him, and a safety was ruled.

The result of the play went exactly like you’d imagine. The Buckeyes gladly took the two points, and then went down to score a touchdown, and they never looked back en route to a 26-6 win. This controversial decision was the turning point.