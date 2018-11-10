Miles Sanders drawing Saquon Barkley comparisons after sick hurdle (Video)

Say what you want about James Franklin, including his poor track record in big games, but one thing he and his coaching staff do well is recruit elite running backs.

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has already taken the NFL by storm, and he’s making opposing defenses pay every time he touches the football — even running behind an abysmal offensive line.

And while it’s extremely hard to replace a player on Barkley’s caliber, Miles Sanders has done a pretty good job filling the void. Check out how he hurdled a defender in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.

Wow.