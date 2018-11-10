Pittsburgh RB Qadree Ollison throws defender to ground on 97-yard TD (Video)

Pittsburgh running back Qadree Ollison is one of the more unheralded stars in college football, as he’s quietly rushed for 819 yards (seven touchdowns) so far this season.

Fans learned who he was on Saturday, though, when Ollison produced a highlight-reel play that was extremely entertaining to watch in the Panthers’ game against the Hokies. He received a handoff on a first-and-10 situation, with his team pinned deep in its own territory. Ollison got them some breathing room, and then some. He burst through a hole and was off to the races, but was eventually tracked down by a defender near midfield. Ollison threw his counterpart to the ground with a powerful stiff arm, though, and then flipped into the end zone for a 97-yard touchdown.

Get the heck out of Qadree Ollison's way (via @theACCDN) pic.twitter.com/xwuv4MTMw2 — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 10, 2018

It was the longest play in Pittsburgh football history.

🙌 TOUCHDOWN PITT 🙌 STATEMENT BY THE SENIOR‼️ Qadree Ollison | 97-yard run Longest play in Pitt Football history‼️#H2P pic.twitter.com/UmsyttAFzF — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) November 10, 2018

Ollison simply would not be denied on that play.