UFC 230 Does Average PPV Sales

The estimated pay-per-view buyrate for UFC 230 are in, and the numbers aren’t what the UFC would have hoped for from a PPV emanating from Madison Square Garden. Dave Meltzer reports that the event, headlined by Daniel Cormier successfully defending his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis, sold in the 250,000 range.

Outside of UFC 229 (Nurmagomedov vs McGregor), this is about the average number of PPVs the UFC has sold per event in 2018. The fight card was hurt significantly with the subtraction of big names like Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, and Luke Rockhold, not to mention the UFC’s inability to book a main event for it until the last minute.