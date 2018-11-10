Watch: Ohio State fans troll Michigan State with booming 'O-H-I-O' chant in their house

Ohio State fans came alive in the second half of Saturday’s game against Michigan State — just as their team did.

The Buckeyes defense rose to the occasion on the road, and the team took a 7-3 lead into the half. Later, in the third quarter, Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio elected to intentionally take a safety, and that proved to be the turning point, as the Buckeyes gladly took the two points, then went on to score a touchdown to break the game open.

And Buckeyes fans responded appropriately. They had quite the presence at Spartan Stadium, so they did the “O-H-I-O” chant, and it was quite loud — from all quadrants of the venue.

O-H-I-O going around the stadium now. pic.twitter.com/vYPgPbm6aI — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) November 10, 2018

Buckeyes fans sure do travel well.