Wizards veteran Jeff Green made a comically awful gaffe on inbounds attempt (Video)

The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league this season, and they barely even resemble the club that was in the playoffs last year.

It appears like it’ll only be a matter of time until head coach Scott Brooks is fired, given how uncompetitive the team has looked in games.

They can’t even get the small things right — things that we would think are as routine as possible. Like, for example, when veteran swingman Jeff Green couldn’t even inbound the ball properly during Friday’s game. Green tossed the ball in bounds, but then touched the ball in mid-air, before another player touched it, for a turnover.

The Wizards struggling to inbound the ball twice in the same quarter. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/i4xKtmUdAD — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) November 10, 2018

That’s about as dumb as it gets.