Alexa Bliss Comments On Being Away From WWE In-Ring Competition Due To Injury

Over the past few years, Alexa Bliss has been one of the most successful women’s wrestling in the WWE. After being a manager for the NXT tag team of Blake and Murphy, which led to an NXT Tag Team Championship reign which lasted for over seven months, Bliss continued competing in singles competition after causing the team to disband.

Although Bliss only achieved marginal success as a competitor in NXT, WWE saw potential in her, and she moved up to the main roster in 2016. Less than five months after being drafted to SmackDown Live, she defeated Becky Lynch at TLC to become the blue brand’s Women’s Champion.

Since then, in less than two years, Bliss has racked up a total of five championships, three on Raw and one more on SmackDown Live. Unfortunately for Bliss, though, she is currently out of action with what is believed to be multiple concussions.

Showing optimism, Bliss did comment on a return to the ring.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Bliss said with a Terminator GIF.

Regarding a timetable for returning to the ring, it is currently unclear. However, Bliss is still being used as an on-air character until she is cleared.

At the inaugural all-women WWE Evolution pay-per-view, Bliss was the manager of Mickie James and Alicia Fox, as they opened the show in their match against WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus. Bliss is also the team captain of the Raw women’s team for Survivor Series, and somewhat filled the role of the women’s General Manager on Raw, scheduling a match for the show.

WWE is also promoting Bliss making her decision for the Survivor Series team, scheduled to be filled on Raw, which is the go-home show for the event. Bliss will be the team captain from the sidelines, managing the team while still recovering from her injuries.

While Team Raw has no confirmed members as of this writing, Team SmackDown Live consists of Naomi, Asuka, Carmella, and Sonya Deville, with one more to be announced.