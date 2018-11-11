Alvin Kamara pays tribute to Dez Bryant after TD, throws up the 'X' (Video)

It was initially unclear how the Saints would welcome Dez Bryant, given how strong their locker room/culture is, and the issues the former Cowboys receiver had with some of his teammates in the past.

Well, judging by the display from the Saints players on Sunday, it appeared that they had welcomed him with open arms as one of their own.

Bryant tore his Achilles on the final play of practice on Friday, so he may never play a snap for the Saints. Running back Alvin Kamara showed some love for him on Sunday by throwing up the “X” — Bryant’s signature gesture — after rushing for a touchdown against the Bengals.