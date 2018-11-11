Eagles, Cowboys players get into shoving match on field before game (Video)

There’s no love lost when the Cowboys and Eagles square off on the football field, as the two division rivals have been known to engage in plenty of trash talk when they play each other.

Sunday night’s game at Lincoln Financial Field was a primetime matchup, and the Cowboys were essentially in a must-win spot, so the stakes were even a bit higher than they normally are. As a result, tensions were higher as well.

That was evidenced by what took place before the game, as members of both teams were seen getting into it on the field during warmups. Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills was involved, as were a number of other players.

#Eagles and Cowboys have to be separated by refs prior to kickoff @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/ALTxoucDvD — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 12, 2018

The players were separated by officials, and cooler heads eventually prevailed, but if this is any indication of what will take place during the game, then it figures to be must-see TV.