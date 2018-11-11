Eagles fans boo team off field to end half (Video)

The Eagles turned in one of their worst halves of football this season during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, and fans made sure to let the team know about it.

The World Champions looked like anything but in the first half of the game, as they allowed the Cowboys to convert on a 2nd-and-23 scenario, en route to the first touchdown of the game.

Dallas took a 13-3 lead into the half, and the fans at Lincoln Financial Field let them know about it. The boos began at the touchdown toward the end of the half.

Dak goes in and the boos go up.pic.twitter.com/kNsxw5UEk1 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 12, 2018

And they continued as the team made its way into the locker room.