Look: David Johnson's stunning wife Meghan is Cardinals MVP
Look: David Johnson's stunning wife Meghan is Cardinals MVP
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: TSD Staff | November 11, 2018
David Johnson is one of the few players the Cardinals have elected to build around, as the team offered him a new contract just before the season began, so that speaks volumes as to just how important he is to the team.
The Cardinals had a fire sale of sorts, with a number of players being on the trade block, including superstar cornerback Patrick Peterson, but there was no way they were letting Johnson go — no matter the price.
And while the Cardinals are terrible right now, as they begin their rebuild, Johnson continues to shine, as does his beautiful wife, Meghan (Brock). The two have been married since 2016, and they have a one-year-old son. You can check out some photos of them below.
Updates
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More sportsdaily
More Sports
22m
The Cardinals selected quarterback Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft, in hopes that he’d be the (…)
59m
Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
1hr
Journeyman quarterback Matt Barkley has had a roller coaster NFL career, and, as of two weeks ago, he wasn’t even on any team. (…)
1hr
NFL 1hr ago
It’s been a difficult start for the Green Bay Packers in 2018. Nobody expected the team to reach the halfway mark of the season with (…)
6hr
The Detroit Lions (3-5) are in a tough spot. They are currently on a two game losing streak and in last place in the NFC North. They lost (…)
8hr
Rivalries in sports often produce the most entertaining moments, trash talk and physical altercations, given how much is at stake, and how (…)
8hr
It was predicted that LeBron James and Lonzo Ball would hook up on a number of highlight-reel plays now that they’re teammates, (…)
9hr
NBA 9hr ago
Wizards 116 Heat 110 November 10, 2018 | American Airline Arena | Miami, FL The Washington Wizards were seemingly on the verge of a (…)
10hr
Pittsburgh running back Qadree Ollison is one of the more unheralded stars in college football, as he’s quietly rushed for 819 yards (…)
Comments