Look: David Johnson's stunning wife Meghan is Cardinals MVP

David Johnson is one of the few players the Cardinals have elected to build around, as the team offered him a new contract just before the season began, so that speaks volumes as to just how important he is to the team.

The Cardinals had a fire sale of sorts, with a number of players being on the trade block, including superstar cornerback Patrick Peterson, but there was no way they were letting Johnson go — no matter the price.

And while the Cardinals are terrible right now, as they begin their rebuild, Johnson continues to shine, as does his beautiful wife, Meghan (Brock). The two have been married since 2016, and they have a one-year-old son. You can check out some photos of them below.