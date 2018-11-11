Texas DL Malcolm Roach hilariously taunts Texas Tech player (Video)

Rivalries in sports often produce the most entertaining moments, trash talk and physical altercations, given how much is at stake, and how well the teams know one other.

The interstate rivalry between Texas and Texas Tech is no different, as we saw in Saturday’s game at Jones AT&T Stadium. The two teams went toe-to-toe, with the Longhorns coming out on top in the 41-34 thriller.

A funny sequence took place in the second half of the game, when Texas stopped Texas Tech short of the chains. Longhorns defensive lineman Malcolm Roach let the Red Raiders know about it, as he stood over a member of the opposing team and did a funny taunt. It was so epic that he fell backward, hitting the ground for emphasis.

Roach is probably fun to be around at parties, we would imagine.