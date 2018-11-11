MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC Denver: Beneil Dariush

The Statistical Star of UFC Denver: Beneil Dariush

The Statistical Star of UFC Denver: Beneil Dariush

Nov 10, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Beneil Dariush (red gloves) defeats Thiago Moises (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

 

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Beneil Dariush (vs Thiago Moises)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 113 to 20 (44-8 significant strikes)
4 for 8 takedowns
5 guard passes

Moises was game, but Dariush absolutely dominated him in all aspects of the game last night.

 

