The Statistical Star of UFC Denver: Beneil Dariush

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Beneil Dariush (vs Thiago Moises)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 113 to 20 (44-8 significant strikes)

4 for 8 takedowns

5 guard passes

Moises was game, but Dariush absolutely dominated him in all aspects of the game last night.