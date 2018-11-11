Tyreek Hill hilariously grabs TV camera, films teammates on TD celebration (Video)

Touchdown celebrations are all the rage once again, after Saints receiver Michael Thomas recreated Joe Horn’s famous cell phone celebration last week.

And this week, Tyreek Hill pulled off a celebration of sorts of his own, that was unique to him. He’ll probably be fined for it, but it was hilarious anyway, and we enjoyed it.

Hill caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes — his second of the game — and he immediately ran over to one of the TV cameras. He then got behind it and pretended to film his teammates, which no one could have predicted.

He was penalized for the celly, but it was worth it.