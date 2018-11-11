UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

It was a happy homecoming for Cowboy Cerrone last night in Denver – he got a quick submission win and was UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Colorado state athletic commissions doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 11,426

Gate: $946,706

Donald Cerrone: $390,000 ($160,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yair Rodriguez: $209,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush: $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chan Sung Jung: $78,000 ($23,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Perry: $47,000 ($42,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Davi Ramos: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mark De La Rosa: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chas Skelly: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ashley Yoder: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eric Shelton: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raquel Pennington: $27,400 ($28,000 to show, $5,600 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Cooper: $24,000 ($19,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maycee Barber: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Trizano: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Moffett: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Devonte Smith: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Gunter: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Pena: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Julian Erosa: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joseph Morales: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joby Sanchez: $15,000 ($10,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Moises: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hannah Cifers: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)