Watch: 320-pound Dion Dawkins catches TD pass from Matt Barkley

The Bills busted out their bag of tricks to troll their division rival Jets during Sunday’s game, and it worked in a big way.

Quarterback Matt Barkley made his first start since January 2017, and somehow, the Jets made him look sharp. It was clear that Barkley had great chemistry with the Bills’ second-teamers, as he looked comfortable and on the same page with them, jumping out to a 17-0 lead.

And the Bills used a troll job of sorts to add to it.

Faced with a first-and-goal scenario from the Jets’ 7-yard line, the Bills lined 320-pound offensive tackle Dion Dawkins up as an eligible receiver, and Barkley found him on a nice misdirection play for the touchdown.