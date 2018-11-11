Watch: Tyler Lockett gives TD ball to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. hit up Sunday’s Seahawks-Rams game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and he came away with a souvenir as well.

Mayweather owns a home in LA, so it wasn’t surprising that he was there, nor was the fact that he enjoyed the game from a field-level perspective, right behind the end zone.

The premier seats came in handy during the third quarter as well, when Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson. Lockett went right over to Mayweather and handed him the football, which produced a smile from the retired boxer.

Mayweather can add that game ball to his trophy case, if he desires.