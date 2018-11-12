11/12 Nets @ Timberwolves Rapid Reactions

Final Score: Timberwolves: 120, Nets: 113

A tremendously weird night at the Target Center finished with the Timberwolves coming out on top. In their first game since the Jimmy Butler trade, it’s good for the Wolves to start off in the right direction. Although it was ugly, a win is a win in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns performed well in the first game since the Butler trade. Towns will need to be the leader of the Wolves, especially on the offensive end. Tonight, Towns poured in 25 points and 21 rebounds. While KAT will need to cut down on the turnovers (10 tonight), Towns will keep needing to lead the Wolves on offense.

Jeff Teague is a monster when the ball is in his hands and he’s being aggressive. Recording 24 points and 11 assists, Teague will need to be ultra-aggressive the rest of the season for the Wolves to stay in the race in the West.

Wolves only got 10 points from their bench. While the Wolves were short handed tonight without Covington and Saric in the lineup, Minnesota needs more than 10 points off the bench. When Minnesota is fully healthy and everyone is in their lineup, their bench has a real chance to be one of the best bench units in the league.