Bob Plager and Barret Jackman will flip the switch for the Brewery Lights at Anheuser-Busch

The Brewery Lights at the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery are back! To start the holiday fun, Bob Plager and Barret Jackman will “flip the switch” on November 15th to light up the Brewery for the first time this season.

That’s not the only Blues connection to this holiday tradition. The Blues Alumni Association will be playing 3v3 games on the Bud Light ice rink on Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, and Dec. 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Participants haven’t been announced at this time.

The Brewery Lights will be open Nov. 15 through Dec. 30, Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Note that drive-through tours are also welcome Monday through Wednesday after dusk until midnight.

If you haven’t stopped by the Brewery Lights, it’s a free event that features more than a million lights. Guests 21+ can enjoy complimentary samples of AB products. New for this year is the Kid Zone, the Brewery Express train and nightly screenings of classic holiday movies.

