Giants-49ers preview: How to watch live stream online, prediction and analysis

Monday night’s game features two teams that have been a bit surprising this season, although not in a way they would have hoped.

The (1-7) Giants have the worst record in the NFC, and even with the team having cleaned house, the results mirror last year’s embarrassing campaign. As for the 49ers, they were unfortunate to have franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffer a season-ending ACL injury, which was a huge blow to the team. Backup quarterback CJ Beathard is hurt as well, so it was up to UDFA Nick Mullens to step up, which he did, throwing for 262 yards (three touchdowns, no interceptions) in Week 9’s blowout win over the Raiders.

The conspiracy theories are already flying, as these two teams sport some of the worst records in the league, and they’re battling for top-five (if not top-three) draft picks. It’s no secret that the Giants will be looking to draft Eli Manning’s heir apparent next spring, so it’s fair to question how motivated the coaching staff will be to win int he coming weeks. Still, they’re coming off the bye, and may have something to prove in a nationally-televised game.

It’s unclear to what the extent the smoky air from the fires will effect the 49ers, or the game on Monday night. The NFL even mulled postponing it, but it appears unlikely that that will happen. There are a lot of intangibles to take into account, and this game really is a tough one to pick.

Giants-49ers Highlights and Fixture Information

Date: Monday, Nov. 12

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST/1:15 a.m. BST (Tuesday, Nov. 13)

Live Stream to Watch Online: NFL Game Pass

TV Info: ESPN

Prediction: 49ers 23, Giants 20