Markelle Fultz roasted for awful free-throw shooting form (Video)

It was starting to look like Markelle Fultz’s abysmal, unorthodox shooting form was finally fixed.

After all, Sixers head coach Brett Brown said he estimated Fultz took over 150,000 shots during the summer, in hopes of correcting the form. And it seemed to work. Fultz was looking more confident in his shot, and the form was more fluid.

But then, all of a sudden, Fultz reverted back to his old habits on Monday night during the team’s game against the Heat. He went to the free-throw line to shoot a pair, and he did a hesitation/pump fake of sorts before releasing the ball, which isn’t something you’ll ever see in the NBA.

Markelle Fultz’s form is quickly becoming the Charles Barkley golf swing of basketball my lord pic.twitter.com/zBVmeNMe8L — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 13, 2018

It’s really not a big surprise that Fultz bricked that shot.