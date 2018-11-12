MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio
Nov 17, 2018 
Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss
Buenos Aires, Argentina

 

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,026 – average 

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 5,900

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Neil Magny   (21-7, #15 ranked welterweight) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio  (27-3, #10 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Ricardo Lamas  (18-7, #8 ranked featherweight) vs Darren Elkins   (25-6, #9 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Khalil Rountree Jr.   (8-2, 1 NC, #19 ranked light heavyweight) vs Johnny Walker  (13-3)

Middleweights:
Cezar Ferreira   (14-6, #20 ranked middleweight) vs Ian Heinisch   (11-1)

Bantamweights:
Guido Cannetti  (8-3, #45 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera  (11-5-1, #17 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Cynthia Calvillo   (6-1, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Poliana Botelho   (7-1, #10 ranked women’s strawweight)

 

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Michel Prazeres  (25-2, 28 ranked welterweight) vs Bartosz Fabinksi  (14-2, #69 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:
Alexandre Pantoja  (19-3, #13 ranked flyweight) vs Ulka Sasaki  (20-5-2, #9 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:
Humberto Bandenay  (14-5, 1 NC,  #35 ranked featherweight) vs Austin Arnett   (15-5,  #54 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:
Laureano Staropoli   (7-1) vs Hector Aldana   (4-1, #81 ranked welterweight)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass -7:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Devin Powell  (9-3, #52 ranked lightweight) vs Jesus Pinedo (15-4-1)

Featherweights:
Nad Narimani  (11-2, #45 ranked featherweight) vs Anderson dos Santos  (20-6)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC Fight Night 140: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio odds - BestFightOdds

 

