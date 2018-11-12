UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Nov 12/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier 688 2 2 2 Stipe Miocic 446 3 3 7 Alistair Overeem 199 4 5 3 Derrick Lewis 167 5 4 9 Aleksei Oleinik 166.5 6 6 5 Francis Ngannou 156 7 7 6 Alexander Volkov 136.5 8 8 11 Mark Hunt 133 9 9 4 Curtis Blaydes 125.5 10 11 12 Tai Tuivasa 112.5 11 12 10 Marcin Tybura 112 12 10 8 Junior dos Santos 105 13 13 13 Shamil Abdurakhimov 89 14 NR Marcos Rogerio de Lima 73.5 15 14 Walt Harris 58.5 16 15 14 Andrei Arlovski 54 17 16 15 Stefan Struve 50 18 18 16 Justin Willis 31.5 19 17 Adam Wieczorek 31 20 19 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 21 20 Cyril Asker 29.5 22 21 Chris De La Rocha 25 23 22 Junior Albini 24 24 23 Daniel Spitz 22.5 25 23 Marcelo Golm 20 26 25 Chase Sherman 18.5 27 27 Arjan Singh Bhullar 9 28 26 Augusto Sakai 5 29 28 Allen Crowder 0 29 28 Blagoy Ivanov 0 29 28 Hu Yaozong 0 29 28 Rashad Coulter 0

Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound