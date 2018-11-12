Watch: Odell Beckham, Marquise Goodwin have funny dance-off before game

It’s a known fact that Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. likes to dance — no matter where he is.

Beckham rolled into Levi’s Stadium dressed like Michael Jackson — shoes and all — with the moves to match.

And even when the suit came off, and the pregame warmups went on, the dance moves never stopped. OBJ went onto the field to do his thing before the game kicked off, and he was out there bouncing around to Drake songs. At one point, 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin joined him for a dance-off of sorts, for what ended up being a pretty funny moment.