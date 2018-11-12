WWE Star Xavier Woods Reacts To The Death Of Stan Lee

The world lost an iconic artist today, as Marvel mastermind Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95. Lee was most famous for creating legendary comic book characters including Spider-Man, The X-Men, Iron Man and other Marvel heroes.

WWE star and New Day member Xavier Woods, who is a big comic book and video game fan, reacted to the news of Stan Lee’s passing on Twitter, noting that Lee’s work played a huge role in the person Woods is today.

“Just heard about Stan Lee passing away,” Woods Tweeted. “Sad to hear the news but extremely happy to have had the opportunity to enjoy his work. He brought smiles, entertainment, and hope to so many hearts and minds. His characters play a huge role in who I am today. Thank you for inspiring me.”

Woods is not the only professional wrestler to react to Stan Lee’s death, as current Lucha Underground Champion Marty The Moth, real name Martin Casaus, reacted with the following comment on Twitter.

“Wow. This man is responsible for most peoples childhoods and now adulthoods. RIP Stan Lee. What was your favorite stan lee cameo?”

In the past, pro wrestlers have commented on comic book characters and superheroes of the literary world inspiring their on-screen wrestling characters, which is why the death of Stan Lee might be particularly difficult for members the wrestling world.

Lee’s most famous crossover professional wrestling reference came in Spider-Man, when Peter Parker, desperately in need of money, utilized his powers to compete in a pro wrestling ring. In the 2002 movie version of Spider-Man, directed by Sam Raimi, the late, great, “Macho Man” Randy Savage had a cameo in the film, playing the role of Bone Saw McGraw, a pro wrestler who faces the evading Spider-Man in a wrestling match. The bout leads to the promoter attempting to withhold payment to Peter Parker after he is successfully able to last three minutes in the ring with McGraw.

On behalf of the entire Floor Seat staff, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Stan Lee.