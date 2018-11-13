Caris LeVert suffers gruesome leg injury, leaves game on stretcher

One of the NBA’s most exciting and promising young players suffered what looked to be a season-ending leg injury in Monday’s game against the Timberwolves, and it was tough to watch.
Nets third-year star Caris LeVert, a former first-round pick, was beginning to embrace the role of the team’s “closer,” something Brooklyn hadn’t seen in quite a long time. Unfortunately, he’ll likely miss the rest of the season, as he took an unfortunate tumble trying to block a layup attempt during Monday’s game, and suffered a brutal right leg injury as he landed awkwardly.
LeVert was taken off the court in a stretcher.
We wish him well in his recovery.
