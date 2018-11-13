Caris LeVert suffers gruesome leg injury, leaves game on stretcher

One of the NBA’s most exciting and promising young players suffered what looked to be a season-ending leg injury in Monday’s game against the Timberwolves, and it was tough to watch.

Nets third-year star Caris LeVert, a former first-round pick, was beginning to embrace the role of the team’s “closer,” something Brooklyn hadn’t seen in quite a long time. Unfortunately, he’ll likely miss the rest of the season, as he took an unfortunate tumble trying to block a layup attempt during Monday’s game, and suffered a brutal right leg injury as he landed awkwardly.

Warning: Graphic video content Our thoughts and prayers are with Caris LeVert. We wish you a speedy recovery. via: @clippittv pic.twitter.com/U2oJj2kxze — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) November 13, 2018

LeVert was taken off the court in a stretcher.

Nets and Timberwolves players were visibly upset as Caris LeVert was tended to and carted off with an apparent right ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/VwAPTDHOqM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2018

We wish him well in his recovery.